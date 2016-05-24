This New Study Is Beyond Frustrating

Why are women who choose to prioritize grooming more likely to get ahead? One reason, the study suggests, is that those who spend more time primping are willing to work harder. "Perhaps the amount of effort a person puts into his or her appearance signals how much effort he or she will put into other activities — like his or her job — and that is why we see greater labor market returns to grooming than to attractiveness," it reads. But couldn't the opposite argument be made of someone who spends less time on his or her appearance and focuses more on daily tasks?



There's no denying that for some women, swiping on mascara, patting on blush, or styling their hair a special way can make them feel more confident at work — which in turn impacts performance. For others, not so much. At the end of the day, beauty is a form of self-expression and you should feel free to use it in whatever way makes you feel happy and empowered — without having to answer to a strict definition of what that looks like. Of course it shouldn't need saying that a woman's worth and success in her job shouldn't be measured by her makeup skills (unless she's a makeup artist).



Does this study press your buttons as much as it does ours, or are you unfazed? Sound off in the comments below.