Taylor Swift Just Launched A Countdown Clock & Fans Think It Means New Music

On Friday night, Swift posted a mysterious countdown to her Instagram story. The countdown has an end date of Friday, April 26, and has also been spotted on billboards in London, Tokyo, Times Square, and Melbourne. The same countdown is live on her website, too (which you can access by typing apriltwentysix.com into your browser).
So, what, exactly, can you expect on April 26? The most popular theory is new music, either in the form of a single or an album announcement.
Dedicated Swifties have already identified several clues Swift had already laid out to signal something would be happening on April 13, such as a seemingly innocuous photo of her playing Scrabble with the caption “let the games begin.” April 13 — the day Swift started her countdown — is National Scrabble Day.
LOOK WHAT WE FOUND IN TIMES SQUARE!!!!! WAITED 10 MINUTES IN THE RAIN FOR IT TO COME BACK UP!!!!!! ? #TaylorSwiftApril26 @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 @sunsets_swift pic.twitter.com/rnwBKP1in0— Maranda (@drUnkONTaYtAy) April 13, 2019
TS7 PROMOTION!! NEED TO FIND ONE OF THESE #TaylorSwiftApril26 pic.twitter.com/l3wnVgjydb— Anna & Mitch ? 4/26 (@annaandmitch) April 13, 2019
Swift did promise us that her fans would be the first to know when new music was dropping at the iHeart Awards — so, do we know?
Swift dropped a second, heart-shaped hint, on Saturday in the form of an Instagram.
Swift also documented her love for countdowns in her Elle cover story in March, listing them as the 26th thing she learned to value during her break from the public eye.
“When I’ve gone through dark, low times, I’ve always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they’re free) and adding things I’m looking forward to,” she wrote.
If this particular countdown means new music, we know we’re looking forward to it too. Either way, we’ll all have to wait until April 26 to find out — and something tells us there may be some more Swift Easter eggs to find along the way.
This story has been udpated throughout.
