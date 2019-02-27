Story from Music

Taylor Swift Responded To Those Theories About Her New Album

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.
Taylor Swift, professional social media lurker, has seen all your wild theories about her hypothetical seventh album. After posting a series of similar and possibly coded photos on Instagram these past few days, fans' brains started started whirring with the possibility that the singer's next era was incoming. In her latest Instagram post posted on Wednesday, Swift didn't exactly confirm the news, but she didn't deny it either. Or should we say, her cat didn't.
Swift posted a photo of Olivia Benson, her Scottish Fold cat named after the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character who is a master-sleuther herself. In the photo, she's up on her hind paws with her tiny cat mouth aghast.
“She just read all the theories," Swift captioned the post.
She just read all the theories ?

Cue fans immediately scouring this photo for more clues. More importantly, what does Meredith Grey, Swift's other cat, think?
Original story published below on February 26.
Taylor Swift has spent the past year finishing up her Reputation tour, attending award shows, and filming Cats — but did she also manage to squeeze in time to record a new album? Fans think it's possible. For the past couple of days, Swift has been posting regularly on Instagram, and many think she's hiding clues in her photos that give details about an upcoming seventh album.
Swift has slowly returned to using Instagram more regularly after going off the grid prior to Reputation. For instance, we saw snaps of her New Year's Eve party as well as a selfie taken with Selena Gomez and Cazzie David. However, her three most recent photos have a very particular dreamy aesthetic to them — pretty much the opposite of Reputation's vibe — and, if fans are correct, contain some very sneaky clues.
The first photo that raised alarm bells was a simple one of a California forest skyline, complete with a starry filter. The caption was just some palm trees. Well, actually, seven palm trees.
???????

Seven, as in the number that would be Swift's next album. However, this isn't the only clue.
?

In this photo, Swift is spotted sitting seven steps from the stop. She's also six steps from the bottom.
?

And in her most recent photo, her face is peering through one of five openings. Seven, six, five...is this a countdown?
Whether or not you're on board with this theory, Swift's sudden rush of Instagram activity in the past 48 hours is definitely out of character, so it's not a reach to think she's prepping us for something. Personally, I'm most intrigued by what appears to almost be a return to the Taylor Swift aesthetic of yore, with retro filters and bright, magical themes. Or, maybe, she's just happy — that's a good reason, too.
