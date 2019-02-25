This Just In: Taylor Swift Went To The Oscars, Even If You Didn't See Her

The ever-elusive Taylor Swift did attend the Oscars Sunday evening with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, even if you didn't spot her on the red carpet. Vanity Fair reports that Swift and Alwyn attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — okay, cool, now we know where she stands on the New York Times vs. Vanity Fair — and hung out with Nicholas Hoult, who starred in The Favourite alongside Alwyn. They apparently discussed the prospect of karaoke. At one point, Swift did end up in a selfie with photographer Damon Baker, who posted the photo to his Instagram story.
Though Swift has yet to appear in any official photos from the night, she did post a photo of herself in her Oscar dress sitting atop a spiral staircase. This is 2019, and Taylor Swift is calling the shots! Literally!
