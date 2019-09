In mid-2018, reports emerged that Swift would appear alongside Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba in a movie version of Cats to be directed by Tom Hooper. Later reports revealed that James Corden, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen would appear in the movie as well . (For the ballet fans in the back: Robbie Fairchild, star of An American In Paris on Broadway, will also be in the movie.) Swift will be playing Bombalurina, a narrator-esque character who sings the songs "Macavity: The Mystery Cat" and "Grizabella: The Glamour Cat." Too good to be true? No! The year is 2019, and Tom Hooper is going to make all our unitard dreams come true.