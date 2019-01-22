How does this route back to Cats? Well, Hooper's movies have won Oscars before. Cats was once the longest-running musical on Broadway. Weird as it is — there is little to no plot — Cats is one of the more alluring Broadway musicals to date. This is Swift's first movie in which her character will be singing. (Swift recorded the track "Today Was A Fairytale" for the 2010 film Valentine's Day.) Likely, she'll be singing live on set.