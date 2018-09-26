The naming of cats is a difficult matter, but choosing who will play the cats in Cats could be just as difficult. Just ask Andrew Lloyd Webber. The man behind Cats teased that Taylor Swift will play a sexy cat in Tom Hooper’s screen adaptation of Cats, but he’s not sure which one yet.
In an interview with Vulture, Webber revealed that Swift will either play the extremely flirty Bombalurina or the skittish Demeter. Both of these cats are known for singing the rather sexy song “Macavity: The Mystery Cat” about the resident bad boy in Cats. For that number, the two kitties slink around the stage for a purrfect lounge act routine. Swift may sound like an interesting choice for either of those roles (my money’s on her playing the more demure Demeter), but Webber says the director had his reasons for choosing her. “Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats,” Webber said, perhaps poking a little fun at Swift’s cat lady persona.
It seems as if Webber isn’t quite as convinced that Swift’s right for these roles. “We’ll see,” he said. “I mean, I haven’t met her, so I’m looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work].” More importantly, we need to know how Meredith and Olivia feel about all this sexy cat talk. Not to mention, we want to know who will play opposite Swift if she does become one of the “Macavity” singers. Is her bestie Selena Gomez free? Or how about Blake Lively?
While Swift’s role is still TBD, Jennifer Hudson let the cat out of the bag, quite literally to let fans know she would be playing “glamour cat” Grizabella. Of course, Grizabella is best known for singing “Memory,” which will be Hudson’s drop the mic moment for sure. Ian McKellen and James Corden have also been cast in the movie, which will hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019.
