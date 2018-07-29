Taylor Swift’s reputation tour is in full swing, and even the stars are dancing with their hands tied. And the only thing we love more than a Taylor Swift concert is seeing other people revel in their purest, most unabashed fandom — especially when those fans happen to be Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Yes, there is video of Lively in full-on Swiftie mode, proving that we really can have nice things.
Lively and Reynolds attended a Swift show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, reports Entertainment Tonight. They weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd — model and Swift bestie Gigi Hadid also came to cheer her on. Perched in the VIP section, naturally, Hadid and Lively danced their hearts out to “Out of Style,” in all their Swiftie glory. Lively even sang every word of the song, while Reynolds clapped like a dad at a Bruce Springsteen concert.
THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER. When you have two idols that’s nothing better than seeing them support each other. Ryan Reynolds clapping his hands, Blake Lively dancing next to Gigi Hadid. That’s nothing better I could ever ask for. I STAN BLAKE LIVELY AND TAYLOR SWIFT ? pic.twitter.com/pXKpXb48hy— Bru ♡ (@theswiftroom) July 29, 2018
Another fan caught Lively happily taking a video on her phone, while Swift was bantering with the crowd. Lively is so, so stoked to see her pal onstage. Hadid even has her arms around Lively, and the two began jumping up and down, cheering when Swift announced her next song, “Gorgeous.” And there’s a reason for that excitement — Reynold and Lively’s daughter, James, makes a guest appearance on the song, as backup baby vocals.
? | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reacting to their daughters voice at the start of Gorgeous #repTourFoxborough (via @avocadoswifts) pic.twitter.com/NApRRRbTi7— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 29, 2018
Swift has a lot of famous fans, even outside of her bestie squad. Our imaginary moms Mariska Hargitay (Law & Order: SVU) and Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) both starred in the “Bad Blood” music video, and Ben Affleck once proclaimed he stans for Swift. Kelly Clarkson once paid homage to Swift by covering “Shake It Off,” — and even Ryan Adams gave 1989 the cover treatment. Celebs: they’re just like us, even in their fandom of pop stars.
