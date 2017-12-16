Gigi Hadid Shows Birthday Girl Taylor Swift Some Love

Better late than never! It took her a couple of days, but Gigi Hadid has finally wished her pal Taylor Swift a belated happy birthday with a sweet message on Instagram. Swift turned 28 on December 13.
"You know I love you beyond," Hadid captioned a pair of selfies featuring her and the pop star. "You make me so proud."
Clearly the two stars are very close, as Hadid also described the singer as "an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart."
The Instagram post shows the two cozied up and in selfie mode. According to Bustle, the famous friends first met through Karlie Kloss at a pre-Oscars party in 2014. Swift and Hadid hit it off and have been official squad-mates ever since.
Earlier this year, Taylor Swift had some very kind words to describe Hadid. "As a friend, Gigi is one of the first people I go to for advice," Swift shared with Harper's Bazaar. "She has this incredible ability to see all sides of a situation and simplify it for you," adding, "She is an innately kind and inclusive person."
Close friends and members of the original "squad," Karlie Kloss and Selena Gomez, also wished Swift a very happy birthday with posts of their own. Keeping the message short, Kloss shared a selfie of her and the singer. Are we the only ones who thinks they look like they could be sisters?
Posting a sweet and silly video, Gomez shared some of the things she loves about her friend. "I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is... it’s fierce, bold, and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift."
Over the years, the two friends have shared many social media birthday shoutouts. Sure, this latest tribute is a couple of days late, but it's all the more reason to turn a birthday into a birth-week.
