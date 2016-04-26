Gigi Hadid Got Some Birthday Love (& A Cake) From Taylor Swift

Zayn Malik wasn't the only big name helping Gigi Hadid celebrate her 21st birthday. Pal Taylor Swift posted a tribute to the model on social media, but she didn't leave it at that. As you can see from Hadid's new Instagram post, the pop star popped by with a birthday cake. And is that a private jet they're on?
Here's Swift presenting Hadid with a cake.
Hadid's caption makes it sound like Swift whisked her off to Coachella. She also references "Met vibes," which must be referring to next week's Met Gala. Swift is co-chairing the glamorous event. Expect red carpet selfies and some serious #SquadGoals.
