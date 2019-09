Cats is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and revolves around a tribe of cats deciding who will be chosen to be reborn into a new life. The choice will be made at the end of the elaborate Jellicle Ball. And as if the star-studded cast wasn't exciting enough, Steven Spielberg and original composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be producing. The original Cats premiered in 1981, and it has been adapted into plenty of parodies , and a direct-to-video film. Like the titular cats, this adaptation will surely land on its feet.