When we found out in January that Taylor Swift was starring in an adaptation of Cats, it wasn't a huge surprise. Taylor Swift loves cats!
But as the cast-list gets longer, things are getting more unexpected. The Reputation singer is far from the only celebrity to be involved in the project.
Jason Derulo is now the newest addition to the cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The singer will play Rum Tum Tugger, a rebellious cat and a “playful prankster.” Jennifer Hudson has been tapped to play Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, while Idris Elba will take on the villainous Macavity. Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden have also signed on to portray the funky musical felines.
Cats is based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and revolves around a tribe of cats deciding who will be chosen to be reborn into a new life. The choice will be made at the end of the elaborate Jellicle Ball. And as if the star-studded cast wasn't exciting enough, Steven Spielberg and original composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will be producing. The original Cats premiered in 1981, and it has been adapted into plenty of parodies, and a direct-to-video film. Like the titular cats, this adaptation will surely land on its feet.
The Cats movie will hit theaters December 20, 2019.
