Taylor Swift Launched A Countdown Clock & Fans Think It Means New Music

Sara Hendricks
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Something major is happening in the Taylor Swift universe.
On Friday night, Swift posted a mysterious countdown to her Instagram story. The countdown has an end date of Friday 26th April, and has also been spotted on billboards in London, Tokyo, Times Square, and Melbourne. The same countdown is live on her website, too (which you can access by typing apriltwentysix.com into your browser).
So, what, exactly, can you expect on 26th April? The most popular theory is new music, either in the form of a single or an album announcement.
Dedicated Swifties have already identified several clues Swift had already laid out to signal something would be happening on 13th April, such as a seemingly innocuous photo of her playing Scrabble with the caption “let the games begin.” 13th April— the day Swift started her countdown — is National Scrabble Day.
Swift did promise us that her fans would be the first to know when new music was dropping at the iHeart Awards — so, do we know?
Swift dropped a second, heart-shaped hint, on Saturday in the form of an Instagram.
4.26

Swift also documented her love for countdowns in her Elle cover story in March, listing them as the 26th thing she learned to value during her break from the public eye.
“When I’ve gone through dark, low times, I’ve always found a tiny bit of relief and hope in getting a countdown app (they’re free) and adding things I’m looking forward to,” she wrote.
If this particular countdown means new music, we know we’re looking forward to it too. Either way, we’ll all have to wait until April 26 to find out — and something tells us there may be some more Swift Easter eggs to find along the way.
This story has been updated throughout.
