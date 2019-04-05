View this post on Instagram

OMG the old Taylor couldn’t come to the birthday party tonight cuz she had to fly out. So she HAND MADE me my favorite thing in the world, homemade cinna-stix for the party & surprised me with the BEATEST MOST SICKENING GAGGETROCIOUS suit jacket I have ever seen! I have been trying this @alexandermcqueen jacket on for the last three weeks and I legit COULD NOT BREATHE when I saw the gift. I will be wearing this to every event I go to for the next year thanx to my BFF/Fairy Godmother. Now if I could just find a man to make me homemade cinna-stix I’d be all set. HBD2ME!!!! ???