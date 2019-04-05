When it comes to pop diva Taylor Swift, it seems like everything has a hidden meaning. But, have to say, the latest theory among Swifties about the theme of her next album seems legit — especially given the most recent development that Swifties are obsessing about.
Swift's close friend Todrick Hall posted a picture of the present that she gave him for his birthday. Apparently, he is a big fan of cinnamon sticks, because Swift made a batch of the homemade treats for Hall with a message written on them: "Todrick loves Cinnastix, I love Todrick, Love, Taylor." She also gave him an Alexander McQueen jacket (casual). But fans focused on the card that Swift wrote to Hall, which was adorned with a picture of a butterfly.
OMG the old Taylor couldn’t come to the birthday party tonight cuz she had to fly out. So she HAND MADE me my favorite thing in the world, homemade cinna-stix for the party & surprised me with the BEATEST MOST SICKENING GAGGETROCIOUS suit jacket I have ever seen! I have been trying this @alexandermcqueen jacket on for the last three weeks and I legit COULD NOT BREATHE when I saw the gift. I will be wearing this to every event I go to for the next year thanx to my BFF/Fairy Godmother. Now if I could just find a man to make me homemade cinna-stix I’d be all set. HBD2ME!!!! ???
And just in case fans didn't notice, Hall cheekily commented on the photo with a butterfly emoji.
i think todrick hall just confirmed that butterflies will be the theme for #TS7... pic.twitter.com/zCx5qZ8Oqx— niko (@broswiftie13) April 5, 2019
On the back of the card, Swift added her personal wax seal, which fans who bought the singer's official 2019 calendar noticed is also pictured on the 13th day of a few months in the year.
Here's the source of the butterfly excitement: since the conclusion of the Reputation Tour, Swift has been very into butterflies. She has posted them on Instagram, referencing the massive insect migration in Southern California, and has put rainbow and other colorful filters over the photos that have followed. She even wore a pair of butterfly-adorned heels to the iHeartRadio Music Awards with a sequined romper. Fans say that the butterfly is a symbol of her metamorphosis, from the dark, snake-like themes of her recent work. Controversy marred her image a few years back and fueled her Reputation-era, so this could signal that she's finally ready to move on.
But, as she said during her acceptance speech for the iHeartRadio Music Awards' Tour of the Year award, "I love seeing all the things you’re posting online, and I just wanted to let you know when there’s new music, you will be the first to know." Does that mean that Swifties should just relax and wait, or that their theories are correct, and therefore she's assuring them that they're, in fact, the first to know?
Or maybe she just likes butterflies?
patiently waiting for the day @taylorswift13 says “you guys I just really like butterflies Jesus Christ”— steph ??? (@taytaytay0515) April 5, 2019
