Todrick Hall Tried To Clear Up Taylor Swift's Politics

Taylor Swift is back, and while her music is finally revealing what exactly she's been up to this past year, it still hasn't answered possibly the biggest mystery of all: her politics. Swift was notably silent during an extremely volatile election season, and it's one of the biggest criticism leveled against the singer, but dancer Todrick Hall, who is a longtime friend of Swift and appears in the music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," is coming to her defense.
"Look, I’m not Taylor Swift, so I can’t speak for her and why she does or does not choose to speak or not speak about any specific subject matter," he told Yahoo in an interview. "All I know is that she has been nothing but a great person to me."
Advertisement
He recounts the countless hours he's spent with Swift, and how, behind closed doors, he's learned a lot about her values.
"I’ve never felt like there was ever a moment that I couldn’t be myself, and talk about the fact that I’m gay or whatever," he continued. "At Thanksgiving, we all sat around and talked about it, and there was another one of her friends there who was African-American, and we all sat down and talked about racism and watched 13th on Netflix and talked about how important it was. It was one of the most beautiful conversations I’ve ever had."
But the fact that this happens outside of the public eye is exactly why people are skeptical, and why some are accusing her of supporting President Trump.
"They’re making this huge assumption, when Taylor has never to my knowledge come out and said anything about her being pro-Trump," Hall said, pointing out that Kanye, on the other hand, openly met with the President-elect before inauguration.
"I’m like, 'So you are mad that you think she might support Donald Trump? But you’re not mad that Kanye has been very openly pro-Trump?' I don’t understand that," he added.
As for the people who think he's selling out by still aligning himself with the singer and appearing in her video? Hall is nonplussed.
"I’m not sorry that I did it, and I don’t think that it was a mistake," he said. "If I had a do-over, I would absolutely be there for another eight hours, in heels, dancing with her."
Advertisement