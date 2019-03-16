Did Taylor Swift Just Agree That Kanye West’s “Famous” Video Is Like Revenge Porn?

Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian West may be burying their beef with Taylor Swift, but the drama between Swift and Kanye West is far from over.
Quick recap. Their feud began back in 2009, when West pranced onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards and grabbed the mic right out of Swift’s hand during her “I’d like to thank my parents and fans” moment after winning the award for Best Female Video. Since then – you know, nearly a decade later – the two have taken shots at each other in interviews and music, one of the most controversial developments being Ye’s “Famous” music video, which Swift now seems to agree was more hurtful than the average attack.
Advertisement
“The famous music video was straight-up revenge porn,” one Twitter user wrote in response to an “Unpopular Opinion: Kanye Edition” thread. “Not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. It was disgusting and he doesn’t get enough crap for it.”
The comment made its way to Instagram following the outage, and a Swift fan account captured her co-sign to the “revenge porn” message. Yup, her like is right there in big, bold, Instagram letters on the post, which Cosmopolitan screengrabbed.
“Famous,” which dropped in 2016, featured a long bed filled with nude bodies of pop culture icons alongside West including his wife Kim, ex Amber Rose, and, yes, Swift. The latter wasn’t happy about it then and its safe to say, she’s still not over it.
*Grabs popcorn and waits for Kimye’s response.* Because you know there will be one.
Correction: This post previously stated that Taylor Swift had unliked the Instagram post calling out Kanye West. She did not.
Advertisement