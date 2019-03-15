Story from Pop Culture

Katy Perry & Karlie Kloss Both Shut Down Rumors About Their Beef With Taylor Swift

Natalie Morin
PHoto: Jeff Kravitz/AMA2014/FilmMagic.
If 2018 was the year of snakes and atonement during the Reputation Tour, 2019 is all about healing and moving on for Taylor Swift.
To herald her return to the spotlight, Swift recently graced the cover of Elle and penned an essay for the magazine detailing 30 lessons she's learned before she turns 30 this year. One of them was about learning that it's perfectly okay to outgrow friendships. She wrote, "[Learn] the difference between lifelong friendships and situationships. Something about 'we’re in our young twenties!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family."
That seems to reference her celebrity-studded "squad" that she kept and frequently documented, which included the likes of Cara Delevigne, Blake Lively, and model Karlie Kloss, among others. When Kloss was asked to comment about this part of the piece, Kloss said, "Taylor is incredible, and I feel lucky to call her a friend. She's one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay."
Around the same time, Swift's longstanding beef with Katy Perry was addressed on the iHeart Awards red carpet, as Perry and Swift both attended the ceremony. When she was asked whether she'd be open to collaborating with the "Bad Blood" singer, Perry said she was "open" to making music together. Perry has said before that she wants to bury the hatchet and be friends with Swift again, most notably on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden in 2018.
After keeping mostly quiet on social media for the past three years — save for her music and her Reputation tour — Swift seems to be slowly coming back into the public eye. She's already been creating buzz and fan theories around her newest album on Instagram, and now it seems like everyone is ready to shake off the drama.
