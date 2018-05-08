Katy Perry Just Apologized To Taylor Swift In The Most Literal Way Possible

These pop stars just went from bad blood to mad love. According to an Instagram story Taylor Swift posted on Tuesday, Katy Perry has officially apologized for her part in this particular celebrity feud, squashing the drama for good.
How did Perry cease the beef? By sending the "Blank Space" singer a literal olive branch — a very iconic way of saying "let's be friends again."
How did we get here? It starts with a hit song. Swift's 1989 single "Bad Blood" was purported to be about the "Swish Swish" singer after Swift's 2014 Rolling Stone interview claimed the song was about a pop star whose actions hurt Swift's stadium tour. Perry, fans noted at the time, had hired some of Swift's backup dancers to join her on her own tour. Perry confirmed the song was, indeed, about her through various subtweets, and then officially on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke.
"Honestly, it's really like [Swift] started it, and it's time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me... It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Okay, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it?' Karma!"
The "Delicate" songstress, meanwhile, has stayed quiet about her spat with Perry in interviews, but apparently, it was still on the forefront of Perry's mind as Swift got ready to begin her tour for her new album Reputation.
Swift, who was preparing for her first show on the tour, shared a video of herself opening a box with an olive branch and a note from Perry, which begins "Hey Old Friend." (Note the puppy sticker that looks a lot like Perry's dog Nugget.)
All I can say is: Finally. Someone had to extend an olive branch in this situation, and while I didn't think that had to be literal, at least it got the job done.
