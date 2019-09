This is one of those things that stands out in a post-Weinstein world . Both men and women have come forward about sexual misconduct in their industries, and instances like this one that we may have never thought twice about are now re-examined with a new lens. If we want change, then we have to get rid of the double standard. This kind of behavior goes both ways, and while it can get murky, a simple blanket rule should be that no one kisses anyone on television (or real life) without their consent.