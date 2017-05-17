The mystery surrounding Katy Perry's "I Kissed A Girl" may have just been solved. In a radio interview with WKTU’s Cubby and Carolina Show, Miley Cyrus revealed that she is the girl in Perry's "I Kissed A Girl."
It all starts in 2008, when Perry came out with her controversial first single from her debut LP, One Of The Boys. Perry name-checked cherry chapstick but didn't kiss and tell about who the song was about. But Cyrus claims this isn't actually true. “When [Perry] came out with ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio," Cyrus explained. "They said, ‘Who did you write that about?’ She said me! I screamed and started freaking out, and then she asked me to go to the VMAs with her."
Advertisement
While we don't actually know if Cyrus' claims are true just yet, what we do know is Perry and Cyrus have been friends ever since. "We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we’ll have been friends for 10 years," Cyrus said. "I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest. Which is really, really weird.”
Even weirder is that none of us knew these two women became fast friends all because of "I Kissed a Girl." Though, perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised by this news since Cyrus and Perry have a history of making headlines over kisses. In 2008, a 15-year-old Cyrus and 23-year-old Perry showed up to the MTV Video Music Awards together and started a bit of controversy when they shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Six years later, the two would again share a smooch during Cyrus' Bangerz tour that would result in a friendly Twitter back and forth that had Perry claiming Cyrus was trying to use a bit too much tongue. "God knows where that tongue has been," Perry joked in an Aussie radio interview. "We don't know! That tongue is so infamous."
Cyrus came back with a zinger of her own that seemed to be in reference to Perry's ex John Mayer. "Girl if ur worried abt where tongues have been good thing ur ex boo is ur EX BOO cause we ALL know where THAT...been," Cyrus tweeted.
It all ended with Perry writing back: "Oooo gurrrl I'm gonna give you the BIGGEST spanking when I see you in the UK bb!" Now we can't wait to see what Perry tweets about this recent admission from Cyrus. Or, even better, maybe Perry will dedicate another song to her.
@MileyCyrus Oooo gurrrl I'm gonna give you the BIGGEST spanking when I see you in the UK bb! ???— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 6, 2014
Advertisement