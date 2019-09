Part of the American Idol return is the promise that it will be different this time around. Perry and her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have assured us that the show will be "less mean" than it was before, although Perry has confessed that she's not afraid to be honest with contestants. Ryan Seacrest promises a "big happy family" in the opening frames of the premiere, and the show makes sure we know this is a show — the boom mic is visible, the camera wanders over to video village, and the show's makeup artist is frequently in frame, prodding at the judges' faces. The show is inviting us backstage! Look, it's Katy Perry, but pre-show! How honest, how frank, how candid.