Dear Simon Cowell,



You don't know me, but I know you — you're the jerk who recently told an X-Factor contestant, Samantha Lavery, to take off her makeup before she sang for you. Why? Because you told her it looked like "a mask." You felt like you weren't meeting the "real her." Don't recall? Please, watch the entire exchange below to jog your memory. Don't worry. I'll wait.