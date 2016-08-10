Holder seems to be timidly, barely, rolling her eyes at the men throughout the clip, and at times, she almost gets into important-conversation territory. For example, she raises the point that Anna Kournikova got more sponsorships than Serena Williams (right after she says this, Dietl interjects to say, "And she had makeup on — Anna Kournikova"), because "there's no hiding [it], she's blond and white and tall and thin, and she has more sponsorships." Interesting, Holder, let's talk race and white privilege! Alas, she ends by asking, "So do you think that this is a competition among the women to be more sexy and more beautiful?" Instead of exploring the frustrating reasons Black women get fewer contracts than white women, Holder pits women against each other, and the men agree.

