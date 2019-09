If they were giving out prizes for inappropriate commentary during the Olympics, this Fox segment would win gold. Last week, a seriously offensive and completely unnecessary debate on Sports Court regarding female Olympians took place and left us sputtering. What, you ask, was the topic at hand? You might think, surely, it was related to their strength, athleticism, drive, and outstanding talent — but you'd be wrong. Instead, two men got together with host Tamara Holder to make their six-minute case for why women at the Rio games should be wearing makeup.Yes, you read that right: Fox called on two men — a radio host and a former NYPD detective (heck, why not get an electrician in there?!) — to have a conversation about why female athletes should "cover their zits" and "blush their cheeks" so as not to offend all the people around the world who are watching, judging, and considering offering them cosmetic contracts. Really. We couldn't make this shit up.Holder gets things going by saying, “We all know the old adage 'sex sells,' well, now, female Olympians are sexing it up more than ever by wearing makeup during their competitions. Some say this is about empowerment, well, really? Do women who are elite athletes need to wear makeup to feel stronger, or is it simply a fashion statement?” Look, we could go with her here, and if this question were posed at Refinery29, it would spark an interesting chat about the societal pressures on women to wear makeup and look "pretty" in public. But Toto, we're not in Kansas anymore.Next, we're introduced to “two men without shortage of opinion,” Bo Dietl (the detective, here to solve the case) and Mark Simone (the radio host). Simone kicks things off thusly, “The whole point of the Olympics...is product endorsements. Cosmetic companies are opening up a ton of revenue for product endorsements.”Wait, so, the entire reason athletes train their whole lives and push their bodies to unimaginable limits to compete at the Olympics is for...a lipstick deal? That's news to us — and likely to the athletes. But let's move on...