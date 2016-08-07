Cue Kanye’s "Stronger" — the 2016 Summer Olympics are just around the corner.



Athletes from all over the world will convene in Rio de Janeiro in early August in their quest for the ultimate prize: an Olympic gold medal. Despite pressing concerns over Zika and water pollution, the games promise to be historic.



This year will feature the most female Olympians ever: approximately 45% of participants. From taekwondo to track, the female competitors are ready to break records. The U.S. women’s basketball team is looking to go for its sixth straight gold as part of its 41-game Olympic winning streak while India will be sending its first-ever female gymnast. You may be familiar with stars such as Gabby Douglas or Missy Franklin, but there are many more female athletes poised to make headlines next month.



Ahead, we round up some of those amazing athletes, including marathon triplets, members of the first-ever refugee team, and a six-time Olympic qualifier.



Check back as we add more badass athletes you should know before the games begin on August 5. May the best woman win.

