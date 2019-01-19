Was This A Subtle Sign That Kim Kardashian & Taylor Swift’s Feud Is Finally Over?

Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift aren’t exactly friends, but this latest (subtle) showing of support might mean they’re no longer foes either.
A fan account captured Kardashian listening to Swift’s “Delicate” on Snapchat, leading many to believe she's signaling that everything is good between the two. This sing-along also comes just days after Kardashian made it clear that she was “over” their longtime feud.
On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cohen asked the soon-to-be mom of four if there was still beef between herself and Swift. As far as communication goes, Kardashian feels like “we’ve all moved on.” In a later segment, she told Cohen that she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift than with Drake, whom her husband Kanye West is currently beefing with. So that’s a good sign, right?
Advertisement
? | Kim Kardashian listening to ‘Delicate’ via her Snapchat story pic.twitter.com/Jmb3d3oDAi— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) January 18, 2019
The beef between Swift and Kardashian (and really, West, too) began way back in 2009 when the rapper wrestled a mic from the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer during her MTV Video Music Awards acceptance speech. The fuse slowly continued to burn over the years, before a full-on fire broke out in 2016. West dropped The Life of Pablo and a lyric about Swift in “Famous” set off a chain of he-said-she-said comments, “playing the victim accusations,” and a cascade of snake emoji tweets from Kardashian.
So, will fans ever see these Swift and Kardashian posing together at award shows again? It’s too soon to tell, but at least we know there’s no “bad blood” anymore.
Advertisement