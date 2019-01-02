Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reportedly Expecting 4th Child

Talk about starting 2019 off right — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly expecting their fourth child. According to People, the couple is once again using a surrogate to welcome a sibling for North, Saint, and Chicago.
The couple kicked off 2018 with the birth of their youngest child, baby Chi, but it appears that the births of Kylie Jenner's baby Stormi and Khloé Kardashian's baby True made the Wests eager for another addition to their ever-growing family.
Reps for neither Kim nor Kanye have immediately returned Refinery29's request for comment on the news, but recently the makeup creator retweeted a tweet that expressed an appreciation for "seeing the West family grow."
I love seeing the West family grow ? pic.twitter.com/efqunUgqOe— kelsey (@itsKELSEYtho) December 26, 2018
This can only mean even more photoshoots are on the way.
