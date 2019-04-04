Taylor Swift Had A Good Sense Of Humor About A Car Crashing Into Her Home

Taylor Swift is in surprisingly good spirits than, say, literally anyone else would be had a stolen car crashed into their home. Technically, according to WJAR News, a stolen car without licence plates crashed into the gates of Swift's Rhode Island abode after a high-speed police chase Tuesday morning.
The outlet reported that the gates are "heavily damaged" as a result of the chase, but Swift just shook it off, so to speak. She actually referenced as song from her most recent album, Reputation, when responding to the incident in the comments of Taylor Swift Instagram fan account Swiftutation.
“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” Swift commented with a shrug emoji, citing lyrics from the song "Getaway Car."
"You were drivin' the getaway car / We were flyin’, but we'd never get far," the full lyrics of the song's chorus read. "Don't pretend it's such a mystery / Think about the place where you first met me."
Swift is understandably in a playful mood recently after filming the movie adaptation of the musical Cats, in which it was just revealed that Swift alongside co-stars Jennifer Hudson and Idris Elba will be CGI-ed into the size of actual cats on screen, which is funny no matter how you imagine it.
I'm looking forward to the scenario when it's applicable for Swift to comment the Cats lyrics "Oh, well I never, was there ever / A cat so clever as magical / Mr. Mistoffelees" on a news item — rest assured Meredith and Olivia will be behind it.
