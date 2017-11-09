Taylor Swift Is A Survivor & So Am I

It's almost ten years later. I've been lucky that that moment when I was 16 was the only brush with sexual misconduct that I've had, which is partially why I had been able to minimize it. The actual incident affects me much less than the knowledge that this is happening everywhere all the time. I didn't realize writing all the stories of Weinstein and Brett Ratner and Louis C.K. and so on had affected me until I heard Taylor Swift singing, "I was flyin' in a getaway car/I was cryin' in a getaway car/I was dyin' in a getaway car/Said goodbye in a getaway car" from "Getaway Car" and suddenly I was back in that Nissan Xterra, driving the same route from my house to the Starbucks to the Wawa and back wondering what the fuck I was feeling. Her voice was back in my ears saying what I needed to hear during a time in pop culture that echoes why I started leaning on her in the first place.