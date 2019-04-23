Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Appearance At Gigi Hadid's Birthday Ahead Of 4/26

Taylor Swift has kept mostly quiet for the past few months, as she's been releasing a series of teasers for a mysterious new announcement on April 26. But the singer recently came out of hiding to celebrate her close friend Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday at L’Avenue at Saks in New York City.
The 29-year-old Reputation singer attended Hadid's party wearing an outfit that seems to fit with the floral, bright color scheme that has adorned her Instagram account lately, instead of opting for what seems like Hadid's all-denim birthday theme. But when Taylor Swift is taking time from her extremely top-secret, sparkly comeback plans to come and to celebrate your birthday, she probably gets a pass.
Advertisement
Swift posted a picture of she and her star-studded friend group in a photobooth to her Instagram stories (she can't disrupt the theme of her themed Instagram grid), captioning it "I love you so much Gigi. Happy birthday!"
Celebrities Olivia Culpo, Hailee Steinfeld, Marc Jacobs, Ashley Graham, were in attendance, along with Hadid's famous family members Bella Hadid and Alana Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and her mother Yolanda.
According to US Magazine, we can assume the denim theme had something to do with '90s nostalgia and Britney Spears' iconic MTV VMAs outfit, because the partygoers at one point sang Britney Spears’ “Sometimes" for the birthday girl.
One can also assume that everyone in attendance knows what is happening April 26. Gigi — please tell us.
Advertisement