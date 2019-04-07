Marc Jacobs Got Married In The Most Marc Jacobs Way: Surrounded By Fashion Royalty

Fashion designer Marc Jacobs married his longtime partner, model-turned-candlemaker Char Defrancesco, in a lavish celebration of their love in New York City on Saturday evening.
Not surprisingly, the couple’s celebration was full of meaning — and fabulous fashion.
The couple has been together for more than three years. Last year, E! News reports, Jacobs proposed to his love at Chipotle with a flash mob performing a choreographed dance to the Prince classic “Kiss.”
The iconic designer shared some of his prep on Instagram, revealing he had a selection of ties and footwear ready for the event, writing, “Choices. A gurl needs options.”
Jacobs shared a photo of his wedding ring and a meaningful onyx diamond penguin pin that he and Defancesco both wore. "Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity," he wrote.
God is in the details. One of the pair of Art Deco Diamond and Onyx Penguins. An extraordinary beautiful and thoughtful gift to us by the amazing, lovely and generous @zambishot Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity. So grateful to you and love you so much dear Fabio.??
The newlyweds arrived at their wedding reception at The Grill in Manhattan in high style, E! News reports, with Jacobs wearing a dark suit with white tie, and Defrancesco in a stunning green velvet jacket with black pants.
Marc Jacobs being, well, Marc Jacobs, the wedding guest list read like a who’s who of fashion royalty, including sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Christina Ricci, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Gigi and Bella showed off some major ‘70s fashion while posing with fellow guests.
Supermodel Campbell showed off a glittery evening wedding look by Balmain — including a fabulous cape — as she prepped for the “wedding of the year.”
Wintour, a longtime supporter of the designer, was also in attendance.
Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star and singer Erika Jayne twirled in a Marc Jacobs confection before the nuptials.
Of course, a wedding reception this epic had to have a major cake and entertainment. The couple cut into a five-layer cake, after live performances, dancing, and a video sharing their love story.
