Marc Jacobs Ends New York Fashion Week Right On Time

What stole the show, however — and will undoubtedly show up on the remaining red carpets this season (we're looking at you, Gaga) — were the looks made up entirely of feathers. Shown on model veterans Lindsey Wixon and Christy Turlington plus newcomer Naomi Chin Wing . They tempered Jacobs's signature grunge motifs, like a black and white striped, floor-length sweater dress, and the beanies with plumes growing out of them that were paired with nearly every ensemble. Plumes aren't a new concept, especially for the theatrical Jacobs, but they added a sense of nobility to dresses that otherwise would just be called "pretty".