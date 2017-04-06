It Costs $40,000 A Month To Be Erika Jayne

The Erika Jayne lifestyle doesn't come cheap.
In a new interview with InTouch, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that maintaining her lifestyle costs an astonishing $40,000 a month.
It's pretty fitting, then, that Jayne has a single called "XXPEN$IVE," which hints about her extravagant spending.
"It's a lot," Jayne told InTouch. "Maybe $40,000 a month on clothes, shoes, and accessories."
That's more money than a lot of people make in a year — but then again, most of us aren't Erika Jayne.
Besides, with RHOBH and her current role on Dancing with the Stars, Jayne has a lot of appearances to maintain.
Advertisement
"But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living," she told the magazine. "It's part of the job."
Jayne also told InTouch that it's a balancing act between the Real Housewives show, Dancing with the Stars, and her music career. "I have a lot going on in my life," she told the magazine. "You just make it work."
In a separate interview, Jayne also hinted at some of the other things she's spending money on, besides clothes. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the host asked Jayne if she'd had work done, and she wasn't shy in her response. "Oh come on, yes!" Jayne told Cohen. "Look at my face."
The star also told Cohen that she works out with a personal trainer four times a week and has "really heavy ugly muscle treatments" about every other week.
We might not have anything in common with the RHOBH star, but her comments are refreshingly honest. It's great to see a celebrity who's so confident and open about her choices. And if her song is any indication, Jayne doesn't take herself too seriously, either.
Related Video:
Advertisement