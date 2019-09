While Gerber clearly favors dainty designs, this tattoo appears to be her biggest yet — even though we have yet to figure out what it is exactly. Is that an angel wing? A side-view of an open clam? A dragon? A bird? Instagram's zoom feature continues to fail us. What we do know is that Gerber — who is still under the legal age limit to get a tattoo in most states — would likely need the approval of one of her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, to get inked. (Technically, California law prohibits anyone under the age of 18 from getting a tattoo, regardless of parental consent.)