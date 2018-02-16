Kaia Gerber's Brother Got The Cutest New Tattoo Just For Her

Presley Gerber, brother to Kaia Gerber and son of Cindy Crawford, unveiled his latest tattoo on Instagram last night — and it's an elegant tribute to his little sis. Naturally, he headed straight to celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy at the tail end of New York Fashion Week to score the dainty piece. The design speaks for itself: It reads "Kaia XXIII," the Roman numerals for 23.