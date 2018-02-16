Kaia Gerber's Brother Got The Cutest New Tattoo Just For Her

In Hollywood (and elsewhere), matching tattoos have become a full-blown trend. Whether it's all in the name of love (like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's butterfly baby tattoos), to commemorate a major career moment (like Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams), or, you know, just because it's fun, the sentimental ink doesn't seem to be falling out of favour any time soon. The latest take on the trend comes not from couples or costars, but in the form of the sibling tattoo we never knew we (or anyone) needed, courtesy of the Gerbers.
Presley Gerber, brother to Kaia Gerber and son of Cindy Crawford, unveiled his latest tattoo on Instagram last night — and it's an elegant tribute to his little sis. Naturally, he headed straight to celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy at the tail end of New York Fashion Week to score the dainty piece. The design speaks for itself: It reads "Kaia XXIII," the Roman numerals for 23.
Though the meaning behind the tribute is pretty clear, fans are still in the dark about what the digits might stand for, but there's plenty of speculation in the comments section of the photo. The most likely theory is that it's related to the siblings' dates of birth — Presley's is 2nd July 1999, and Kaia's is 3rd September 2001 — which would make sense, considering birth-year tattoos are JonBoy's personal specialty. Regardless of the significance of the numbers, Presley officially just landed the role of best big brother of all time. Now, all that's left for Kaia to do is return the favour... or maybe she already has?
