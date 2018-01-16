Coming Soon: Kaia Gerber Is Designing A Collection With Karl Lagerfeld

Is there anything Kaia Gerber can’t do? Honestly, the 16-year-old has already proven she can command a runway, just about taking over Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Plus she’s already earned a coveted spot as the face of Versace, 30 years after her mother first appeared in the brand's ad campaign. It’s no wonder the Internet can’t tell her and Cindy Crawford apart. On Tuesday, the famous offspring’s resume got even more impressive (if you can handle it) — and with a major cosign from Karl Lagerfeld.
Chanel and Fendi's longtime creative director has tapped Gerber to design a capsule collection of clothing, shoes, sunglasses, and jewelry for his namesake brand, available in stores this September, Women's Wear Daily is reporting. The pieces will be a mix of Lagerfeld and Gerber’s aesthetics, "with a mix of California cool for day and French sophistication for after dark.”
“When Karl first told us his idea to collaborate with Kaia, we were all excited by the incredible potential and power of bringing their two worlds together,” Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, told WWD in a statement. “We have been working intensely over the last months with Kaia in L.A. and at our studio in Paris. It was exciting to see her clear vision, passion, and engagement, and the collection will definitely inspire many young women.”
Could this be Lagerfeld’s answer to Tommy Hilfiger’s uber-popular, ongoing collaboration with Gigi Hadid, which seems to be getting bigger and bigger with each season? According to WWD, the duo's first show in September 2016 "generated 900 percent increased traffic to tommy.com" within 48 hours, so we'd say that's quite the business model to follow. And given Gerber's social media influence — and the fact that she's been compared to Hadid on multiple occasions — well, it might just be set up for the same level of success.
Advertisement