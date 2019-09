Coming Soon: Kaia Gerber Is Designing A Collection With Karl Lagerfeld

Is there anything Kaia Gerber can’t do? Honestly, the 16-year-old has already proven she can command a runway, just about taking over Fashion Week in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. Plus she’s already earned a coveted spot as the face of Versace , 30 years after her mother first appeared in the brand's ad campaign. It’s no wonder the Internet can’t tell her and Cindy Crawford apart . On Tuesday, the famous offspring’s resume got even more impressive (if you can handle it) — and with a major cosign from Karl Lagerfeld.