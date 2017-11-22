Isn’t it funny how life works? Just as Cindy Crawford decided she was going to step back from modeling, her off-spring stepped up to claim their (rightful) place on the runway. Though her son Presley has walked for the likes of Balmain, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren, 2017 has been daughter Kaia Gerber's year. In September, Gerber took New York Fashion Week by storm, making her runway debut for Calvin Klein, followed by appearances at Coach, Alexander Wang, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs. And that doesn't even include the shows she was cast for in Europe. Not unlike her mother, Gerber’s fashion resume just gets more impressive by the minute — and that may be why the Internet can’t seem to tell them apart.
On Tuesday, Crawford shared a yearbook photo of herself next to one of Gerber’s present-day ones; she uploaded them to Instagram and captioned them, “school pics, now and then.” Both Crawford and Gerber's images are flawless — so flawless that, despite Crawford’s shot being black-and-white (and her very-'80s blowout) and Gerber’s being in color (and features sleek, straight hair), commenters were confused about who's who; many wrote: "She's your mini-me!" and "Twins!"
Even stylist and editor-in-chief of Love magazine Katie Grand seemed to have trouble telling the two apart. Grand regrammed the image and captioned it: “Young Cindy.” It wasn’t long before Diet Prada, the Instagram account that tracks copycat culture in the fashion industry, pointed out her mistake (which she corrected, amending her caption to read: “(but really Kaia Gerber)"). Still, it's clear the apple certainly doesn't fall far from the photogenic tree.
