Isn’t it funny how life works? Just as Cindy Crawford decided she was going to step back from modeling, her off-spring stepped up to claim their (rightful) place on the runway. Though her son Presley has walked for the likes of Balmain, Burberry, and Ralph Lauren, 2017 has been daughter Kaia Gerber's year. In September, Gerber took New York Fashion Week by storm, making her runway debut for Calvin Klein , followed by appearances at Coach, Alexander Wang , Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs . And that doesn't even include the shows she was cast for in Europe. Not unlike her mother, Gerber’s fashion resume just gets more impressive by the minute — and that may be why the Internet can’t seem to tell them apart.