Shop Our Top 25 Picks From Gigi Hadid's Latest Tommy Hilfiger Collection

In the beginning, Gigi Hadid’s design partnership with Tommy Hilfiger was standard. She lent a hand to the design process and starred in the lookbook (naturally). “Creatively speaking, it’s something that’s really true to my style," Hadid told Vogue of the collaboration, which made its debut in full at Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show in September 2016. "I wanted it to be something that when people look at it, they know I was the one who designed it, and that it’s something I would genuinely wear."
For the second collection, the fans were heard loud and clear. “We want another Tommy x Gigi collection and we want it now!” At least, we think that’s what they said. So the brand gave a proper runway show for round two, a "see-now, buy-now" event set in Los Angeles. Oh, and who could forget the Barbie Mattel created to commemorate the occasion? “Can't believe that's me !!!!!!!” she wrote of her and the Barbie, twinning in Tommy gear.
And on the third
day collection, there was the teaser that debuted Hadid’s latest with Hilfiger just ahead of the duo's London show. The 125-piece collection is available now, following the show at Camden’s Roundhouse in London. Click on to shop our 25 favorite pieces.