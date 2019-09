Shop Our Top 25 Picks From Gigi Hadid's Latest Tommy Hilfiger Collection

In the beginning, Gigi Hadid’s design partnership with Tommy Hilfiger was standard. She lent a hand to the design process and starred in the lookbook (naturally). “Creatively speaking, it’s something that’s really true to my style," Hadid told Vogue of the collaboration, which made its debut in full at Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show in September 2016. "I wanted it to be something that when people look at it, they know I was the one who designed it, and that it’s something I would genuinely wear."