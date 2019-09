In the past year, both Gerbers have taken the industry by storm. And though they already have a laundry list of runways under their belts, this is the first time the siblings have walked in the same show. Plus, they were surrounded by some pretty good company — and some pretty good clothes: Jude Law’s 16-year-old daughter, Iris, walked in the show as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss , Cara Delevingne, and British Vogue’s Edward Enninful watched one of the brand's strongest collections in a while (seriously, who doesn't love the comeback of its classic check ?).