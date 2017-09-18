Cindy Crawford must be one proud mama. After her daughter Kaia Gerber took New York Fashion Week by storm, walking in Calvin Klein Collection, Coach, Alexander Wang, Fenty x Puma by Rihanna, and Marc Jacobs, she’s making waves across the pond — and she's bringing her brother along for the ride. On Saturday, Kaia and her older brother Presley, who's walked for Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Ralph Lauren, had a sibling moment at Burberry’s fall 2017 show.
In the past year, both Gerbers have taken the industry by storm. And though they already have a laundry list of runways under their belts, this is the first time the siblings have walked in the same show. Plus, they were surrounded by some pretty good company — and some pretty good clothes: Jude Law’s 16-year-old daughter, Iris, walked in the show as Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, and British Vogue’s Edward Enninful watched one of the brand's strongest collections in a while (seriously, who doesn't love the comeback of its classic check?).
Isn’t it funny how life works? Just as we thought Burberry plaid was passé, it's back. And just as Crawford decided she was going to step back from modeling, her off-spring stepped up to claim their (rightful) place on the runway.
