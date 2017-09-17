The Burberry Cap Is Back In Fashion

When Christopher Bailey took on the role of creative director of the brand in 2004, he had a mammoth task on his hands: Burberry had lost its footing in the luxury fashion space, and he was faced with make it relevant again. He did, by rooting the brand in music and British heritage. Fast-forward to 2017, and Burberry is the most luxury fashion show on the London schedule — so it was quite a shock to see the return of the controversial pattern on hats, jackets, trenches, bags, and hoodies. It was a shock, a thrill, and a stroke of genius, actually. All of Bailey’s hard work recovering the brand undone, by Bailey. As each reclaimed check item came down the runway — styled with dangly diamond earrings and studs — I thought to myself: “I want that, and that, and that.” The whole thing felt like a really confident reverse park.