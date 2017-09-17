It’s been 15 years since the Burberry check got its bad rep. Tonight, it fully recovered. When Christopher Bailey took on the role of creative director in 2004, the brand had lost its footing in the luxury fashion world. Referred to by the BBC in 2005 as “the Chav issue”, the beige Burberry check had become a mass market trend, with teenagers up and down the country sporting fake Burberry caps, scarves, shirts and trench coats on high streets. I was one of them. The same year, hoodies and caps were banned in shopping centres, thought to be intimidating to shoppers. It was a ridiculous time. So when Bailey took over, he had the mammoth task on his hands of making Burberry credible on the luxury fashion scene again, which he did, rooting the brand in music and British heritage. So fast-forward to 2017, when Burberry is the most luxury fashion show on the London schedule, and it was quite a shock to see the return of the beige check on caps, Harrington jackets, trenches, bags and hoodies. It was a shock, and a thrill. All of Bailey’s hard work recovering the brand undone, by Bailey – it was a stroke of genius actually. As each reclaimed check item came down the runway, styled with dangly diamond earrings and studs, I thought “I want that”, “and that”, “and that”. The whole thing felt like a really confident reverse park.