This isn’t Hack’s first introduction to the fashion industry, either. She and her mother shared an international Vogue cover last year when they were photographed for black-and-white portraits by Mario Sorrenti. Despite already covering a magazine together, Hack’s relationship with her mom sounds a lot like ours when we were her age: “Like every mum, she’s embarrassing and annoying, but you love them [really],” she said during a Q&A with Ask.fm.