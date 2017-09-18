How’s this for mother-daughter bonding time? 14-year-old Lila Grace Moss Hack and her mother, the original It British model Kate Moss, joined new British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful front row at Topshop's spring 2018 show during London Fashion Week.
In what turned into a family affair, Kate’s younger sister, Lottie, made an appearance to watch models and Topshop girls like Adwoa Aboah, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, and Jourdan Dunn take the runway. Elfie Reigate, the first model signed to Moss' namesake modeling agency, also walked the show.
This isn’t Hack’s first introduction to the fashion industry, either. She and her mother shared an international Vogue cover last year when they were photographed for black-and-white portraits by Mario Sorrenti. Despite already covering a magazine together, Hack’s relationship with her mom sounds a lot like ours when we were her age: “Like every mum, she’s embarrassing and annoying, but you love them [really],” she said during a Q&A with Ask.fm.
Hack also said she’d “[consider being] a fashion designer...but [definitely] not a model.” But we wonder if she’ll slowly reconsider her position, considering former models make the best stage moms.
