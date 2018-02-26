The spring 2018 collection is all about speed — from Hilfiger’s love of motorsports to Hadid’s fast-paced lifestyle — and features timeless classics with athletic color-blocking in red, white, and blue. According to a press release, “silhouette is mix-and-match with oversized pieces combining with super-skinny designs for a strong and confident new take on race-track style.” It also features “unique plays on proportion and shape, unexpected twists on our icons, and graphic interpretations of speed stripes, checkerboard and archival logos.”