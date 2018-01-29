Here's A Peek At Gigi Hadid’s Final Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Come February, Tommy Hilfiger and his model muse/guest designer Gigi Hadid will be taking their joint label, Tommy x Gigi, on the road once more. In December, Hilfiger announced that their 'see now, buy now' collaboration, as well as TommyNow, the designer’s experimental umbrella of shows that brought the Tommy Pier (New York), Tommyland (Los Angeles), and RockCircus (London) to life, is heading to Milan Fashion Week. We’re going to go ahead and assume it’ll be a pretty big deal — especially considering this is the final collection from the two.
“My vision for TommyNow was to create a global platform that we could take on tour to bring our show experience to new audiences around the world,” Hilfiger tells WWD. “It’s about the fusion of fashion, entertainment and pop culture, and experiences, performances, and inspiring interactions that are designed around our consumers. As one of the fashion capitals of the world, Milan is the perfect place to celebrate our next TommyNow show.”
The SS18 collection is all about speed — from Hilfiger’s love of motorsports to Hadid’s fast-paced lifestyle — and features timeless classics with athletic colour-blocking in red, white, and blue. According to a press release, “silhouette is mix-and-match with oversized pieces combining with super-skinny designs for a strong and confident new take on race-track style.”
When Hadid introduced her first collection, she told Vogue: “Creatively speaking, it’s something that’s really true to my style,” of the collaboration, which made its debut in full at Tommy Hilfiger's New York Fashion Week show in September 2016. “I wanted it to be something that when people look at it, they know I was the one who designed it, and that it’s something I would genuinely wear?” That sort of intuition has paid off, as the Tommy x Gigi collections have sold out in record time — sometimes before the show is even over.
On Monday, the collection was released on Tommy.com, where you can peek behind-the-scenes images as well as determine which items to add to your wish list to make for a smooth checkout come February 28. Click ahead to see the full lookbook ahead of its debut in Milan.