Gigi Hadid Raided The NASA Gift Shop After A Photoshoot

Gigi Hadid just introduced her second footwear collaboration with Stuart Weitzman, a pair of flat “Gigi”mules that don't just look good, but are for a good cause. The limited-edition shoes retail for $495 and proceeds will go toward building three schools with Pencils of Promise in Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos.
While one might expect one of the world's biggest models to create the most glam pair of sky-high heels you can think of, but it turns out she’s all for being comfortable. As Hadid tells Refinery29, she “loves efficiency and practicality.”
“I think its really easy to just walk into the Stuart Weitzman offices and go for the craziest shoe or the most sparkly one with the brightest color and be like yeah, I want that and put my name on it. But I wanted something that was really true to me,” she explains. “I’m really used to my feet hurting because I’m wearing heels on set all day, dancing and jumping." And since it takes "things you're not supposed to do in heels" to get the right shot, "on my days off I want to be in slides,” she says.
As it turns out, the supermodel doesn’t like to shop much, either. “Its my job to try things on, so when I do shop, it's for accessories,” like sunglasses and handbags. “I’m not good at spending money, which is fun because a lot of people think I shop a lot. No, I don’t. I just don’t like to spend money.” There was the time, however, that Hadid bought miniature Furla bags at the Milan airport in practically every color. Oh, and the time she raided the NASA gift shop."
“We shot the Harper’s Bazaar May cover at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and I went to the gift shop after,” she says. “I bought so much stuff,” including gifts for her boyfriend and dog. But for herself, she chose the shiny jumpsuit she was photographed wearing last month in New York City. “It’s literally like an astronaut costume and I wore it on the street. That was a good call. That made me very excited.”
Long story short: Hadid loves comfortable clothing and gift shops. It looks like we have more in common with her than we originally thought.
