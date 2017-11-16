Gigi Hadid Raided The NASA Gift Shop After A Photoshoot

“I think its really easy to just walk into the Stuart Weitzman offices and go for the craziest shoe or the most sparkly one with the brightest color and be like yeah, I want that and put my name on it. But I wanted something that was really true to me,” she explains. “I’m really used to my feet hurting because I’m wearing heels on set all day, dancing and jumping." And since it takes "things you're not supposed to do in heels" to get the right shot, "on my days off I want to be in slides,” she says.