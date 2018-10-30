Here's How Much It Would Cost To Stock Your Fridge Like Bella Hadid

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans fondly remember Yolanda (formerly Foster) Hadid's iconic glass refrigerator. Although it's hard to live up to the pristine layout of that see-through, marble-backed marvel with its colorful array of veggies, it looks like beautifully-organized fridges run in the family. Yesterday, one of Yolanda's daughters, Bella Hadid, shared photos of her own impeccably stocked refrigerator.
The images showed three rows of mostly high-end products lined-up and stacked perfectly. Below the rows is a drawer also stuffed with tons of food. Though the snacks and drinks are all items we would love to find in our own fridges — think cold-pressed juices, kombucha, and cold brew — there is strangely a lot of repetition among them. For instance, Hadid's refrigerator currently holds five flavors of yogurts from three different brands and three cartons of hummus by three different brands. She's also got two brands of almond milk and oat milk stocked as well as almond butter and cashew butter. And, we suppose in case she gets really thirsty, Hadid has sparkling water in two flavors, coconut water, and regular bottled water.
With all the repetition, we're, of course, wondering just how much yogurt and hummus Bella eats on a daily basis, but we were also curious just how much all these luxurious products cost. So, we added it up and by our rough estimates, she spent around $294.06 to stock this fridge. That might not seem like too much to stock an entire refrigerator for a full family, but this is just for Bella and possibly The Weeknd, who she does happen to live with. Plus, unless she lives off veggies, hummus, lunch meat, yogurt, and trendy drinks, there seem to be some omissions.
Let's break down exactly what Bella — or perhaps an assistant — bought to stock this fridge and how much the items cost. But, first, let us admire the fridge in question.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.