The Weeknd & Bella Hadid Are Living Together In This Celebrity-Filled Building

In the wake of what's been an undeniably tumultuous month for celebrity couples, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have apparently decided to move in together in New York, the New York Post reports. Love: It still exists! The on-again, off-again couple reconnected over the summer (and made things Insta-official a few weeks ago), and have been going strong for several months.
But what's truly remarkable isn't the ability of two beautiful, successful, wealthy people to restore our faith in human connection, but rather the apartment itself. Real estate: It's much more mind-blowing than love! The pair will share a $60,000 a month (that's right, a month) condo in Tribeca that comes complete with the following amenities: five bedrooms, four bathrooms, something called a "great room," a fire place made of marble and glass, and a wine refrigerator that holds 70 bottles of wine.
The building, 443 Greenwich, is a well-known haven for celebrities, and has been described by multiple outlets as "paparazzi-proof." According to CityRealty, the building "offers almost door-to-door access with its drive-in, drive-out underground parking garage with valet and a second lobby for residents wishing to take private elevators."
In addition to ensuring Hollywood's finest can come and go without cameras in their faces, the building also boasts a 24-hour doorman and concierge, a children's playroom, a fitness center, private fitness studios, and a 75-foot indoor pool complete with Turkish baths. So, yeah, it's a far cry from your fourth-floor walk-up.
All of this is probably why 443 Greenwich has been occupied, at various times, by the likes of Meg Ryan, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Harry Styles, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Rebel Wilson.
With those 70 bottles of wine cooling in the fridge, perhaps Bella and Abel will take it upon themselves to host a little housewarming shindig. Not that we can really envision most of those people hanging out together IRL, but it seems like things are different at 443 Greenwich.
