The Weeknd Makes Things Instagram Official (Again) For Bella Hadid's Birthday

Bella Hadid turns 22 today and The Weeknd took the opportunity to make their relationship Instagram official all over again by posting a truly adorable birthday tribute to his ladylove.
The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye shared a never-seen-before slideshow of the couple's more candid, romantic snaps, giving fans a rare look into their private relationship. Captioning it, “Happy birthday Angel,” and inciting a collective "awww" from his 19.2 million followers.
Hadid and Tesfaye dated for two years before their split in 2016, reconciling in 2018 following his sudden breakup from Selena Gomez.
Though they've been keeping things low-key, the "Starboy" singer and Hadid have been spotted together several times since their rekindled romance was confirmed last May, where they were caught kissing at Cannes.
