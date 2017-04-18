We Tasted & Ranked 4 Popular Hummus Brands So You Don't Have To

We love hummus. The Mediterranean spread made from mashed chickpeas, tahini, and a blend of other seasonings and spices is the ideal dip for...well, just about any snack (and sandwiches and wraps, too). From veggies to crackers, pretzels, and chips, hummus has that creamy-savory (and sometimes sweet) quality that works wonders on our tastebuds. Plus it's gluten- and dairy-free to boot!
Since we're into taste-testing our favorite nosh, we figured we'd check out the hummus brand scene. Most of our go-to grocery chains (i.e. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and Target) offer their own specific take on the spread — so we picked those three up along with another recognizable brand name (Sabra). We swirled, dunked, and munched all four in order to find a favorite once and for all. The results may surprise you — click on the find out the best hummus among us.