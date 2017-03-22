My intense love for almond butter also extends to almond milk. Partially because dairy no longer seems to agree with my adult self (let's just say, it's complicated). But mainly because I just happen to prefer the taste. Almond milk still keeps the creamy quality of OG cow milk, but in addition to that it also boasts a next-level layer of nuttiness. It's a nut milk that still feels silky, smooth, light, and refreshing. And all this makes it the ideal addition to cereals, smoothies, shakes, and even soups. So with all these positives, where's a bonafide almond lover to go wrong?
Well, for starters: the available brand options seem to be endless. Just as with almond butter, almond milk has hit store shelves, everywhere — from Whole Food's to Trader Joe's, Target and more. And contrary to what you may have heard, not all nut milks taste the same. Which is why navigating all the different varieties, sizes, and price points can be confusing.
So in order to get a handle on the nut milk landscape, I decided to taste test five popular brands and rank them based on price, taste, and consistency. So if you are still stuck on what carton to pop in your cart, read on to see which beverage comes out on top!
Whole Foods' 365 Organic Almond Milk, $2.19
(Unsweetened)
Size
32 fl. oz.
Taste
Very almond-y taste with a touch of sweetness, but not overwhelming.
Texture/Consistency
Smooth and silky with a nice weight to it (not too thin, not too thick).
Ideal For
Those who care about shopping organic.
Would Buy Again?
I'm not a big WF's shopper (or an organic gal), so I wouldn't go out of my way to purchase this variety — i.e. it didn't knock my almond milk socks off.
Blue Diamond's Almond Breeze, $1.99
(*Vanilla, unsweetened)
Size
32 fl. oz.
Taste
Subtle almond-y taste with no real hints of vanilla or sweetness — pretty on par with the WF's variety's flavor.
Texture/Consistency
Not as silky as the WF's variety — still smooth, but with a thinner consistency and a bit of grit.
Ideal For
Those looking to pick up a moderately priced almond milk option that will fit in a smaller fridge — and get the job done.
Would Buy Again?
*This happens to be the only outlier in the group as it is unsweetened vanilla — I stuck this one in here because this is the variety I usually pick up. Although a bit less expensive, it surprisingly did not taste altogether too different than the WF's option.
Trader Joe's Almond Beverage, $1.79
(Unsweetened)
Size
32 fl oz
Taste
This variety tasted more like actual dairy milk than almond milk — there was no sweetness whatsoever or any real hints of nuttiness.
Texture/Consistency
Thicker than the previous brands, this variety left a filmy layer on the roof of my mouth.
Ideal For
Almond milk bargain shoppers.
Would Buy Again?
Although I am a Trader Joe's devotee, I don't think I'll be purchasing this variety again. It wasn't almond-y enough for me and the filmy after texture wasn't ideal.
Target's Simply Balanced Almondmilk, $2.99
(Unsweetened)
Size
1.89 l
Taste
There were no hints of sweetness, but also no real nuttiness here either — this variety again tasted very dairy milk-like.
Texture/Consistency
The thinnest variety of all thus far, this brand was very smooth with no grittiness or filminess.
Ideal For
Avid almond milk users who tend to run through it quickly — Target's option is much larger in size than the previous, and is only a dollar and change more expensive.
Would Buy Again?
Although I previously was not a fan of the dairy-milk quality in TJ's almond beverage, I actually enjoyed it here in Target's. The consistency is what truly won me over. Plus, I like the bang you are getting for your buck — so I would definitely buy again.
Califia Farm's Almond Milk, $3.86
(Unsweetened)
Size
1.4 l
Taste
The most almond-y tasting of all with a touch of sweetness.
Texture/Consistency
The thickest out of all the varieties, this option had a very distinct filmy quality but was also very smooth.
Ideal For
Those who like their almond milk to taste like almonds — and not milk.
Would Buy Again?
Absolutely. The price is steeper than I'd ideally like to shell out, but the size is larger and the taste and consistency truly pay off.
Winner: Califia Farm's Almond Milk, $3.86
Although Califia Farm's charges more than I'd like for their almond milk option, I was completely won over by the size, consistency, and taste. What I learned through this taste test comparison is that a lot of almond milk brands out there don't actually taste like almonds.
So if you, like me, are into nut milks because you like them to actually taste nutty, then this option may be the best for you. But if you're interested in finding a nut milk that tastes more like true dairy, Trader Joe's and Target have your back (and your budget).
