To learn more about kombucha, and why it's not nearly as scary as it sounds, we chatted with Daina Trout, the founder of Health-Ade Kombucha . Trout started the business in her own home, brewing kombucha first for her friends and neighbors, then for friends of friends, and eventually selling out at a local farmer's market. Today, Health-Ade is still made the same way you'd make kombucha at home: in a glass jar, fermented for up to three weeks. The fermentation process makes the drink naturally fizzy as well, and the different flavors (like Trout's favorite, pomegranate) are added at the end with fresh juices. In fact, Trout says she like to think of the process as closer to farming the kombucha through fermentation, versus making it — like you might with a beverage like soda.